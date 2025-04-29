Kentucky Derby Flying Mohawk Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Flying Mohawk has been heating up on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, finishing first and second across a pair of 2025 starts.

Flying Mohawk Derby Odds and Post Position

The Flying Mohawk Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Flying Mohawk Trainer and Jockey

D. Whitworth Beckman is a graded stakes winning trainer with 54 first place finishes across 384 career starts. Beckman's horse has finished top three in 30 of 62 races in 2025.

Joseph D. Ramos will jockey his 250th race of the year at Churchill Downs. He's recorded 49 firsts in 2025.

Flying Mohawk Race History

Flying Mohawk enters the Kentucky Derby red-hot, having won two out of the last three races. They've yet to show high-speed upside, though both 2025 races Flying Mohawk has participated in have resulted in speed scores north of 90.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/22/2025 Turfway Park Jeff Ruby Steaks (Gr. 3) 2 91 1/30/2025 Fair Grounds Allowance Optional Claiming 1 97 10/27/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 1 93 9/28/2024 Belmont At The Big A Pilgrim Stakes (Gr. 2) 5 84 9/1/2024 Kentucky Downs Maiden Special Weight 2 85 7/27/2024 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 6 57

Flying Mohawk Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Flying Mohawk's proven more than capable of hanging tight and bring home a first-place finish.

They're rightfully a major underdog heading into the Kentucky Derby, but it's hard to count them out considering their recent form.

A modest post position (11) shouldn't hurt them too much, and Flying Mohawk will benefit from being ridden by a highly experienced jockey. At 30-1, Flying Mohawk is an intriguing longshot.

Check out the FanDuel TV Flying Mohawk Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

