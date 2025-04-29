FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Flying Mohawk Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing
The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Flying Mohawk has been heating up on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, finishing first and second across a pair of 2025 starts.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Flying Mohawk Derby Odds and Post Position

The Flying Mohawk Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Flavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
4Rodriguez12-1Mike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

Flying Mohawk Trainer and Jockey

D. Whitworth Beckman is a graded stakes winning trainer with 54 first place finishes across 384 career starts. Beckman's horse has finished top three in 30 of 62 races in 2025.

Joseph D. Ramos will jockey his 250th race of the year at Churchill Downs. He's recorded 49 firsts in 2025.

Flying Mohawk Race History

Flying Mohawk enters the Kentucky Derby red-hot, having won two out of the last three races. They've yet to show high-speed upside, though both 2025 races Flying Mohawk has participated in have resulted in speed scores north of 90.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
3/22/2025Turfway ParkJeff Ruby Steaks (Gr. 3)291
1/30/2025Fair GroundsAllowance Optional Claiming197
10/27/2024Churchill DownsMaiden Special Weight193
9/28/2024Belmont At The Big APilgrim Stakes (Gr. 2)584
9/1/2024Kentucky DownsMaiden Special Weight285
7/27/2024SaratogaMaiden Special Weight657

Flying Mohawk Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Flying Mohawk's proven more than capable of hanging tight and bring home a first-place finish.

They're rightfully a major underdog heading into the Kentucky Derby, but it's hard to count them out considering their recent form.

A modest post position (11) shouldn't hurt them too much, and Flying Mohawk will benefit from being ridden by a highly experienced jockey. At 30-1, Flying Mohawk is an intriguing longshot.

Check out the FanDuel TV Flying Mohawk Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

