Kentucky Derby American Promise Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

One of the horses set to compete is American Promise, who enters Churchill Downs after winning the Virginia Derby on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

American Promise Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

American Promise's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

American Promise Horse Trainer and Jockey

D. Wayne Lukas is a trainer and U.S. Racing Hall of Fame inductee who has won the Kentucky Derby four times over the stretch of his four-decade career. He's also won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer four times.

American Promise will be jockeyed by Nik Juarez, a multi-graded stakes winning jockey who will make his first Kentucky Derby mount this year.

American Promise Race History

American Promise has hit a max speed score of 100+ in two races, both of which they have won.

Races Ago Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 1 3/15/2025 Colonial Downs Virginia Derby (Black Type) 1 101 2 2/15/2025 Fair Grounds Fasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) 5 86 3 1/25/2025 Oaklawn Park Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 7 91 4 12/29/2024 Oaklawn Park Maiden Special Weight 1 102 5 11/30/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 4 87

Speed Scores via Equibase.

American Promise Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

American Promise's average speed score may leave something to be desired due to some less-than-fortunate outings early in the Road. Although, their aggressive ride at the Virginia Derby proves American Promise is capable of an upset. We've seen this horse hit impressive speeds during competitive races before.

Check out the FanDuel TV American Promise Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

