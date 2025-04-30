FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kentucky Derby American Promise Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Kentucky Derby American Promise Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

One of the horses set to compete is American Promise, who enters Churchill Downs after winning the Virginia Derby on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

American Promise Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

American Promise's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1.

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Flavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
4Rodriguez12-1Mike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

American Promise Horse Trainer and Jockey

D. Wayne Lukas is a trainer and U.S. Racing Hall of Fame inductee who has won the Kentucky Derby four times over the stretch of his four-decade career. He's also won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer four times.

American Promise will be jockeyed by Nik Juarez, a multi-graded stakes winning jockey who will make his first Kentucky Derby mount this year.

American Promise Race History

American Promise has hit a max speed score of 100+ in two races, both of which they have won.

Races Ago
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
13/15/2025Colonial DownsVirginia Derby (Black Type)1101
22/15/2025Fair GroundsFasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2)586
31/25/2025Oaklawn ParkSouthwest Stakes (Gr. 3)791
412/29/2024Oaklawn ParkMaiden Special Weight1102
511/30/2024Churchill DownsMaiden Special Weight487

Speed Scores via Equibase.

American Promise Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

American Promise's average speed score may leave something to be desired due to some less-than-fortunate outings early in the Road. Although, their aggressive ride at the Virginia Derby proves American Promise is capable of an upset. We've seen this horse hit impressive speeds during competitive races before.

Check out the FanDuel TV American Promise Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

