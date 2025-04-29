FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Final Gambit Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing

Kentucky Derby Final Gambit Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Final Gambit enters Churchill Downs as a top contender, having won the Jeff Ruby Steaks on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Final Gambit Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Final Gambit's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Flavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
4Rodriguez12-1Mike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

Final Gambit Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Brad Cox is a former Derby winner, helping propel Mandaloun to victory in 2021. He's twice won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer and has placed top 10 by wins and earnings every year since 2017.

Luan Machado is a multiple graded stakes winning jockey who has yet to make a splash at Churchill Downs. Machado did finish top-25 by earnings and wins in 2024.

Final Gambit Race History

Final Gambit has two wins in four career starts, both of which have come in the previous two outings.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
3/22/2025Turfway ParkJeff Ruby Steaks (Gr. 3)196
2/15/2025Turfway ParkMaiden Special Weight184
1/4/2025Turfway ParkMaiden Special Weight295
11/9/2024Churchill DownsMaiden Special Weight386

Final Gambit Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Final Gambit finished in the money in all four career races. Average and max speed scores leave something to be desired, though there's proven upside here and it helps to be trained by one of the best in the business.

Despite having the longest odds to win the Kentucky Derby, Final Gambit may have a bit more juice than the rest of the 30-1 horses.

Check out the FanDuel TV Final Gambit Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

