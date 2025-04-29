Kentucky Derby Final Gambit Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Final Gambit enters Churchill Downs as a top contender, having won the Jeff Ruby Steaks on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Final Gambit Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Final Gambit's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Final Gambit Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Brad Cox is a former Derby winner, helping propel Mandaloun to victory in 2021. He's twice won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer and has placed top 10 by wins and earnings every year since 2017.

Luan Machado is a multiple graded stakes winning jockey who has yet to make a splash at Churchill Downs. Machado did finish top-25 by earnings and wins in 2024.

Final Gambit Race History

Final Gambit has two wins in four career starts, both of which have come in the previous two outings.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/22/2025 Turfway Park Jeff Ruby Steaks (Gr. 3) 1 96 2/15/2025 Turfway Park Maiden Special Weight 1 84 1/4/2025 Turfway Park Maiden Special Weight 2 95 11/9/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 3 86

Final Gambit Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Final Gambit finished in the money in all four career races. Average and max speed scores leave something to be desired, though there's proven upside here and it helps to be trained by one of the best in the business.

Despite having the longest odds to win the Kentucky Derby, Final Gambit may have a bit more juice than the rest of the 30-1 horses.

