Predators vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Kraken Game Info

Nashville Predators (30-28-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-27-9)

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-137) Kraken (+114) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (50.2%)

Predators vs Kraken Puck Line

The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Predators are +172 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -215.

Predators vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Kraken on March 19, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Predators vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -137 favorite at home.

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