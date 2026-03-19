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NHL

Predators vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Predators vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Kraken Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (30-28-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-27-9)
  • Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-137)Kraken (+114)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (50.2%)

Predators vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Predators are +172 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -215.

Predators vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Kraken on March 19, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Predators vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -137 favorite at home.

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