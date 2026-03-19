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NHL

Bruins vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Bruins vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

The Boston Bruins versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Jets Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (37-23-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-28-11)
  • Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-142)Jets (+118)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Bruins win (56.7%)

Bruins vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Jets are -215 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +172.

Bruins vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Bruins versus Jets game on March 19 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -142 favorite at home.

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