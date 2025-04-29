Kentucky Derby Sovereignty Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Sovereignty hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently placing second at the Florida Derby.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Sovereignty Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Sovereignty's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 5-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Sovereignty Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Bill Mott has one win at the Kentucky Derby — Country House in 2019. He won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2023.

Jockey Junior Alvarado did not ride Sovereignty in the Florida Derby back in March due to a minor injury. Although, he is expected to ride the colt for the Kentucky Derby.

Sovereignty Race History

Sovereignty has two wins in five starts. The most recent win was at the Coolmore Fountain Youth Stakes (Gr. 2).

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/29/2025 Gulfstream Park Curlin Florida Derby presented by Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 2 95 3/1/2025 Gulfstream Park Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 98 10/27/2024 Churchill Downs Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 99 9/27/2024 Belmont At The Big A Maiden Special Weight 2 84 8/24/2024 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 4 73

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Sovereignty Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Sovereignty has an average speed score of 97.3 in the last three races, which ranks seventh among the field. He has yet to break a speed score of 100+.

Watch FanDuel TV talent analyze below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.