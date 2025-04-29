FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kentucky Derby Sovereignty Odds, History and Predictions

Kentucky Derby Sovereignty Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Sovereignty hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently placing second at the Florida Derby.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Sovereignty Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Sovereignty's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 5-1.

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Flavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
4Rodriguez12-1Mike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

Sovereignty Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Bill Mott has one win at the Kentucky Derby — Country House in 2019. He won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2023.

Jockey Junior Alvarado did not ride Sovereignty in the Florida Derby back in March due to a minor injury. Although, he is expected to ride the colt for the Kentucky Derby.

Sovereignty Race History

Sovereignty has two wins in five starts. The most recent win was at the Coolmore Fountain Youth Stakes (Gr. 2).

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
3/29/2025Gulfstream ParkCurlin Florida Derby presented by Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1)295
3/1/2025Gulfstream ParkCoolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)198
10/27/2024Churchill DownsStreet Sense Stakes (Gr. 3)199
9/27/2024Belmont At The Big AMaiden Special Weight284
8/24/2024SaratogaMaiden Special Weight473

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Sovereignty Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Sovereignty has an average speed score of 97.3 in the last three races, which ranks seventh among the field. He has yet to break a speed score of 100+.

Watch FanDuel TV talent analyze below:

