Kentucky Derby Citizen Bull Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Citizen Bull has posted some eye-popping results on the Road to the Kentucky Derby with trainer and jockey experience to boot.

Citizen Bull Odds and Post Position

Citizen Bull's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1 (+2000).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Citizen Bull Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Bob Baffert has ranked top 10 in earnings eight of the past nine years and is a 2009 Hall of Fame inductee. Baffert has won 17 Triple Crown races, including the Kentucky Derby six times (Silver Charm 1997; Real Quiet 1998; War Emblem 2002; American Pharoah 2015; Justify 2018; Authentic 2020).

Jockey Martin Garcia has placed top-three in 40% of races dating back to 2005 and is a regular on the top 100 list for yearly earnings. Garcia won Preakness in 2010 aboard Lookin At Lucky and placed 3rd at the 2015 Kentucky Derby on Dortmund.

Citizen Bull Race History

Citizen Bull has won four of six career starts, posting a pair of eye-popping speed scores (106 and 107) along the way. They did, however, place just 4th in their most recent start at the Santa Anita Derby.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/5/2025 Santa Anita Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 4 94 2/1/2025 Santa Anita Robert B. Lewis Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 107 11/1/2024 Del Mar FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 106 10/5/2024 Santa Anita American Pharoah S. Presented by DK Horse (Gr. 1) 1 99 9/8/2024 Del Mar Del Mar Futurity (Gr. 1) 3 88 8/17/2024 Del Mar Maiden Special Weight 1 96

Citizen Bull Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Citizen Bull's fourth-place finish at the Santa Sanita Derby in early April quieted some of the hype around them, but this is still a horse with major upside. Citizen Bull has the third-best average speed score and max speed score in the field, and we know they boast the right combination of trainer and jockey. As a 20-1 longshot, Citizen Bull has as much intrigue as anyone given their proven top-end speed.

