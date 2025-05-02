Kentucky Derby Baeza Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of three-year-old horses is set.

Baeza was a late addition to the field as an alternate but has run hot on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Baeza Derby Odds and Post Position

Baeza's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 12-1 (+1200).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodríguez SCR Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juárez D. Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihiro Kato 7 Luxor Café 15-1 João Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Baeza Trainer and Jockey

2005 Kentucky Derby-winning trainer John A. Shirreffs should have Baeza locked and loaded ahead of the 2025 Derby. Shireffs is responsible for three Triple Crown top-threes -- all of which occurred before 2010.

Baeza has one of the top jockeys in the field in Flavien Prat. Prat won the Eclipse Award Outstanding Jockey in 2024, during which he ranked 1st among all jockeys in earnings. He's placed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd (three times) at Churchill Downs.

Baeza Race History

Baeza only has 1 win across 4 starts but has placed top-two in three consecutive races. They've posted compelling speed scores over their last two races, enough to rank 3rd in the field for average speed score in the last three races. That includes a 2nd-place finish at the Santa Anita Derby in early April.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/5/2025 Santa Anita Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 2 107 2/14/2025 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 1 104 1/4/2025 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 2 94 12/1/2024 Del Mar Maiden Special Weight 9 82

Baeza Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Despite being an alternative fill-in, Baeza is tied for the fourth-shortest odds to win the Derby entering the weekend. With arguably the top jockey in racing and encouraging recent speed scores, Baeza is certainly a contender at the 2025 Kentucky Derby. At 12-1 odds, there's a lot to like with what could be an underrated horse at Churchill Downs.

