Kentucky Derby Sandman Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Sandman enters Churchill Downs as a top contender and fresh off an Arkansas Derby win on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Sandman Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Sandman's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 6-1 (+600).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Sandman Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Mark Casse has enjoyed a long and successful career, having won Belmont (with Sir Winston) and Preakness (with War of Will) in 2019.

Jockey Jose Ortiz has also won Preakness in 2022 and placed second at the Kentucky Derby riding Good Magic in 2018. He ranked second by wins in 2024.

Sandman Race History

Sandman has three wins in eight career starts, two of which have come in the last four races.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/29/2025 Oaklawn Park Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 104 2/23/2025 Oaklawn Park Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 3 101 1/25/2025 Oaklawn Park Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 100 12/13/2024 Oaklawn Park Allowance Optional Claiming 1 97 10/27/2024 Churchill Downs Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 90 9/14/2024 Churchill Downs Iroquois Stakes (Gr. 3) 5 77 8/10/2024 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 1 93 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sandman Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Sandman is one of the clear top contenders at this year's Derby. With the third-highest average speed score (101.7) across the last three races, Sandman appears to be peaking at the right time.

There are questions over their top-end speed, but the recent trends suggest a rock-solid floor here. They've placed top-3 in five consecutive races.

Check out the FanDuel TV Sandman Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

