How Big Are Kentucky Derby Jockeys? Height and Weight of 2025 Participants

Jockeys are professional athletes. They are strong, fit, and well-conditioned. However, they look a little different from athletes in many other popular sports … since all of that muscle has to fit on a body light and lithe enough to ride a horse at top speed. Therefore, successful jockeys are some of the shortest and lightest athletes in sports, but also some of the strongest.

Why Are Horse Racing Jockeys Small?

In short, jockeys are small because a Thoroughbred horse has to carry them while running at full speed. A typical weight for a jockey is between 110 and 115 pounds, though some may be a pound or two heavier, and some may be a few pounds smaller.

Apprentice riders are typically lighter than this. One of the ways trainers and owners are encouraged to let apprentice jockeys gain horse racing experience is that apprentice riders get a “bug”—referring to the asterisk in the program that points out their lighter weight assignment. Depending on how many wins an apprentice has, they ride at five, seven, or 10 pounds lighter than a journeyman rider. However, you rarely see apprentices in the Kentucky Derby, and even if an apprentice jockey rides in the Derby, they do not get the weight break in stakes races.

Some of the heaviest weight assignments in horse racing happen in Triple Crown races. Horses have to carry 126 pounds (or 121, for a filly) in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. This is a few more pounds than in most Road to the Kentucky Derby races: for example, in the Santa Anita Derby, horses were all assigned 124 pounds.

In other races, imposts are usually lighter. Thumb through claiming and allowance races on an average day, or even stakes races run under handicap conditions, and you may see assignments as low as 116 or 118 pounds. Since a horse jockey has to be prepared to ride any race in which they are assigned on their regular circuit, being race-ready requires that they can make even the lowest assignment at their home track.

What Counts Toward Jockey Weights in a Race?

Of course, most of a jockey’s weight assignment is the weight of the jockeys themselves. However, some equipment, like the saddle and saddle blanket, is considered under that weight, as well.

The weight assignment also includes what jockeys have to carry if they are assigned to ride in a race at something higher than their minimum riding weight—something all jockeys have to do in the Kentucky Derby, where they have to ride at 126. Either through using a heavier saddle, a heavier saddle pad, or lead weights in their vest, jockeys can make up the difference between their usual riding weight and the assigned weight.

What counts under a jockey’s weight assignment varies by the jurisdiction. In major jurisdictions like Kentucky and New York, safety equipment that jockeys wear, like vests or helmets, is not counted against the weight allowance, though in some places, that is counted.

Do Female Jockeys Carry the Same Weight?

Yes. A few countries have experimented with assigning lower weights to female jockeys as an incentive for trainers and owners to give more women a chance, similar to apprentice riders getting a weight break. However, that is not the case in the United States, and when women ride races, they ride at the same weights as men.

2025 Kentucky Derby Jockeys

These are the jockeys entered to ride in the 2025 Kentucky Derby, along with their height and weight if that information is published. Not all jockeys make their heights or riding weights public, though all professional jockeys are light enough to make commonly assigned weights. This means that even the biggest horse jockeys stay at 115 pounds or under when riding in flat races like the Kentucky Derby.

However, no matter what they weigh, they all have to carry 126 pounds (or 121 for a filly, though no fillies are entered this year) in the Kentucky Derby. That weight limit applies to both male horse jockeys and female horse jockeys, though all of the jockeys entered in this year’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs are men.

Post Points Horse Jockey Height Weight 1 71.25 Citizen Bull Martin Garcia 5’ 1” 118 lbs 2 40 Neoequos Flavien Prat 5’ 1” 116 lbs 3 100 Final Gambit Luan Machado 116 lbs 4 121.25 Rodriguez Mike Smith 5’ 4” 115 lbs 5 55 American Promise Nik Juarez 6 100 (Europe - Middle East) Admire Daytona Christophe Lemaire 7 70 (Japan) Luxor Cafe Joao Moreira View Full Table ChevronDown

Flavien Prat is named on both Baeza and Neoequos. His first preference is Baeza, whom he will ride if there is a scratch to get him into the field. Otherwise, Prat will ride Neoequos.

2025 Kentucky Derby Jockey Standings

As of April 27, 2025, these are the top 10 North American jockeys by earnings. Many leading jockeys end up entered in the biggest races like the Kentucky Derby, though not all of them. Out of the ten top-earning jockeys of the year to date, five are entered in the Kentucky Derby. It was originally going to be six, as Luis Saez is the regular rider of Tappan Street, though he was withdrawn a few hours before draw.

Rank Jockey Earnings Starts Wins Places Shows 1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. $9,264,855 484 102 104 65 2 Flavien Prat $8,166,444 296 82 62 41 3 Jose Ortiz $7,506,530 383 92 60 56 4 Luis Saez $6,947,302 495 87 84 74 5 Manuel Franco $6,285,890 400 89 81 77 6 Dylan Davis $4,483,810 400 63 55 57 7 Brian Hernandez, Jr. $4,330,487 236 42 31 28 View Full Table ChevronDown

