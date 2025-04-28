Kentucky Derby Burnham Square Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Burnham Square has been trending up on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently placing 1st at the Blue Grass Stakes in early April.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Burnham Square Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Burnham Square's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 12-1 (+1200).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Burnham Square Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Ian R. Wilkes hasn't tasted glory at the Kentucky Derby, but he notably finished 1st at the 2012 Breeders Cup. Wilkes ranked 42nd by 2024 earnings.

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. enjoyed plenty of success at Churchill Downs last year. He became just the eighth jockey all-time to win the Oaks and Derby, doing so aboard Thorpedo Anna and Mystik Dan.

Burnham Square Race History

Burnham Square has three career wins across six starts, two of which have come this year.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/8/2025 Keeneland Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 104 3/1/2025 Gulfstream Park Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 4 93 2/1/2025 Gulfstream Park Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 91 12/28/2024 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight 1 94 11/30/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 3 88 10/26/2024 Keeneland Maiden Claiming 2 69

Burnham Square Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Burnham Square has been trending up of late and is in as good of form as anyone horse at the Derby.

With the 11th-highest average speed score over the last three races and a Derby-winning jockey at the helm, Burnham Square certainly profiles as a contender at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Check out the FanDuel TV Burnham Square Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

