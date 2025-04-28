FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kentucky Derby Burnham Square Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Burnham Square has been trending up on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently placing 1st at the Blue Grass Stakes in early April.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Burnham Square Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Burnham Square's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 12-1 (+1200).

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Flavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
4Rodriguez12-1Mike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

Burnham Square Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Ian R. Wilkes hasn't tasted glory at the Kentucky Derby, but he notably finished 1st at the 2012 Breeders Cup. Wilkes ranked 42nd by 2024 earnings.

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. enjoyed plenty of success at Churchill Downs last year. He became just the eighth jockey all-time to win the Oaks and Derby, doing so aboard Thorpedo Anna and Mystik Dan.

Burnham Square Race History

Burnham Square has three career wins across six starts, two of which have come this year.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
4/8/2025KeenelandToyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)1104
3/1/2025Gulfstream ParkCoolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)493
2/1/2025Gulfstream ParkHoly Bull Stakes (Gr. 3)191
12/28/2024Gulfstream ParkMaiden Special Weight194
11/30/2024Churchill DownsMaiden Special Weight388
10/26/2024KeenelandMaiden Claiming269

Burnham Square Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Burnham Square has been trending up of late and is in as good of form as anyone horse at the Derby.

With the 11th-highest average speed score over the last three races and a Derby-winning jockey at the helm, Burnham Square certainly profiles as a contender at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Check out the FanDuel TV Burnham Square Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.

