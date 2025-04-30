Kentucky Derby Grande Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Grande has exploded onto the racing scene, winning a pair of early starts before placing second at the Wood Memorial on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Grande Derby Odds and Post Position

Grande's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1 (+2000).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Grande Trainer and Jockey

Hall of Fame trainer Todd A. Pletcher has put together an illustrious career, ranking inside the top 10 by wins and earnings every year dating back to 2003. He's won the Kentucky Derby twice -- in 2010 via Super Saver and most recently in 2017 with Always Dreaming.

Jockey John R. Velazquez is a Hall of Famer and three-time Kentucky Winner aboard Animal Kingdom in 2011, Always Dreaming in 2017, and Authentic in 2020. For his career, Velazquez has placed top-three in 46% of his races.

Grande Race History

Grande only has 3 prior starts under their belt but they're on a clear upward trajectory. They picked up 2 wins before finishing runner-up and recording a 106 speed score at the Wood Memorial in early April. That's the fifth-best max speed score in the field.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/5/2025 Aqueduct Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 2 106 2/27/2025 Gulfstream Park Allowance Optional Claiming 1 89 1/11/2025 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight 1 88

Grande Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Grande is a longshot to win the Derby, but the arrow is clearly pointed up. With a Hall of Fame trainer and jockey at the helm, Grande makes more an intriguing contender to win the Kentucky Derby. They've flashed the kind of speed you need to win at Churchill Downs, so Grande could be worth taking a shot on at 20-1 odds.

