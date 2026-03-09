FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Super Bowl 2026 Odds, Predictions & Insights

Super Bowl 2026 Odds, Predictions & Insights

Get ready for Super Bowl 2026 with the latest odds, detailed predictions and in-depth analysis. Stay informed with comprehensive player stats, updated team odds & player props and access to the latest news, injuries and betting odds—maximize your winning potential with expert analysis on the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks matchup!

NFL

Super Bowl Odds Update: How Has Free Agency Impacted the Super Bowl Odds?

It's not too early to check out the 2027 Super Bowl odds. Who are the favorites to win it all next season?

Super Bowl Odds Update: How Has Free Agency Impacted the Super Bowl Odds?
NFL

3 Best Bets to Win the 2027 Super Bowl

Which teams are the best bets to win the 2027 Super Bowl?

3 Best Bets to Win the 2027 Super Bowl
NFL

Super Bowl LX Wrap-Up: Gatorade Color, Coin Toss Result and MVP Winner

A recap of Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Super Bowl LX Wrap-Up: Gatorade Color, Coin Toss Result and MVP Winner
NFL

2027 Super Bowl Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win Next Year's Super Bowl?

It's not too early to check out the 2027 Super Bowl odds. Who are the favorites to win it all next season?

2027 Super Bowl Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win Next Year's Super Bowl?
NFL

Super Bowl Live Betting: Best Bets for the Second Half of Seahawks vs. Patriots

Live Super Bowl odds for the second half of the Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Super Bowl Live Betting: Best Bets for the Second Half of Seahawks vs. Patriots
NFL

Live Super Bowl Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Live Super Bowl odds for Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Live Super Bowl Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots
NFL

Super Bowl MVP Odds: Who Is the Current Super Bowl MVP Favorite?

Live Super Bowl MVP odds for Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Super Bowl MVP Odds: Who Is the Current Super Bowl MVP Favorite?
NFL

Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bets: Betting Odds for Bad Bunny's Performance

Check out these Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bets currently available on FanDuel in Ontario.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bets: Betting Odds for Bad Bunny's Performance
NFL

Super Bowl Betting: What Is the Spread and Over/Under for Seahawks vs. Patriots?

What is the spread for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Betting: What Is the Spread and Over/Under for Seahawks vs. Patriots?
NFL

Novelty Super Bowl Props: Halftime Show, National Anthem, Gatorade Color, Cardi B Odds

What are the betting odds for some of the most popular Super Bowl novelty prop bets?

Novelty Super Bowl Props: Halftime Show, National Anthem, Gatorade Color, Cardi B Odds
NFL

Super Bowl Best Bets: First Touchdown Scorer Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots

What are the first touchdown odds for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Best Bets: First Touchdown Scorer Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots
NFL

Super Bowl Prop Bets: Today’s Best Player Props for Seahawks vs. Patriots

What are the best prop bets for today's Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Prop Bets: Today’s Best Player Props for Seahawks vs. Patriots