College Football Picks
Discover expert college football picks and up-to-date odds today! Our team analyzes the latest stats, trends and player performances to deliver reliable forecasts for every matchup. Whether you’re after straight-up picks, over/unders or player props, we’ve got you covered. Everything you need to stay ahead of the action this college football season.
2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?
What are the Heisman Trophy odds for 2026-27?
College Football: 2026 CFP National Championship Odds (2026-27)
Who are the favorites to win the 2026-27 CFP National Championship?
Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the National Championship
What are the best bets and props for Indiana vs. Miami?
Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Peach Bowl
What are the best bets and props for Oregon vs. Indiana?
Ole Miss vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Fiesta Bowl
What are the best bets and props for Miami vs. Ole Miss?
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Indiana vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl
What are the best bets for Indiana versus Alabama in the Rose Bowl?
3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss are 6.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the CFP quarterfinals. Can they keep it close enough to cover?
3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Oregon vs. Texas Tech
Dante Moore and Oregon are slight favorites against Texas Tech in the CFP quarterfinals. Which bets stand out for the Orange Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook?
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ohio State vs. Miami in the Cotton Bowl
Which betting picks and prop bets stand out for Wednesday's Ohio State vs. Miami clash?
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Miami at Texas A&M
Miami faces Texas A&M as 3.5-point underdogs on the road in the opening round of the CFP. Could the Hurricanes threaten to pull off an upset?
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Tulane at Mississippi
Ole Miss hosts Tulane on Saturday in a CFP first-round clash. What are the best bets and player props?
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for James Madison at Oregon
Oregon hosts James Madison Saturday in the CFP first round. Which best bets and player props stand out?