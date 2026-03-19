Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSDETX and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-52) will try to end a 13-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (49-19) on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Capital One Arena as big, 16-point underdogs. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDETX and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Wizards vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -16 229.5 -1205 +750

Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (84.3%)

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a matchup 34 times this season (34-31-2).

In the Wizards' 68 games this season, they have 29 wins against the spread.

This season, 33 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 37 of 68 set point totals (54.4%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 34 games when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 34 games when playing on the road.

The Pistons have hit the over on the total in 16 of 34 home games (47.1%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in 17 of 34 matchups (50%).

Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (17-18-0) than away (12-21-0).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over less often at home (19 of 35, 54.3%) than away (18 of 33, 54.5%).

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 19 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 64.2% from the floor (third in league).

Ausar Thompson averages 10 points, 5.8 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.8 points, 2.7 boards and 2 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 16.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.6 assists. He is also draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

Bub Carrington averages 10 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 41.3% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Justin Champagnie averages 8.4 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 51.1% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gets the Wizards 11 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Wizards get 12.4 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 2.8 boards and 2 assists.

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