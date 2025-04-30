Kentucky Derby Admire Daytona Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Admire Daytona is coming off a big win at the UAE Derby during the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Admire Daytona Derby Odds and Post Position

The Admire Daytona Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Admire Daytona Trainer and Jockey

Admire Daytona is trained by Yukihiro Kato, who has been racing horses for nearly a decade.

Christophe Lemaire, the French-born jockey, will be riding Admire Dayona. Lemaire has established himself as a leading jockey in the Japanese racing circuit. His career also includes a first-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in 2012.

Admire Daytona Race History

Admire Daytona earned its spot at the Kentucky Derby with an impressive win at the UEA Derby just a few weeks ago.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/5/2025 Meydan Racecourse UAE Derby Sponsored By Jumeirah (Gr. 2) 1 N/A 2/23/2025 Tokyo Hyacinth Stakes 4 N/A 2/8/2025 Tokyo Maiden 1 N/A 11/23/2024 Tokyo Maiden 2 N/A 10/26/2024 Tokyo Maiden 2 N/A 10/6/2024 Tokyo Maiden 4 N/A

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Admire Daytona Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Predicting the performance of this Japanese contender against American counterparts is difficult due to limited speed score data.

Admire Daytona won impressively in Dubai this month but failed to place against Luxor Cafe at the Hyacinth Stakes. With the added challenge of traveling to compete at Churchill Downs, Admire Daytona faces an uphill battle.

Check out the FanDuel TV Admire Daytona Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

