Spurs vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSW

The Phoenix Suns (39-30) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (51-18) on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -9.5 225.5 -405 +320

Spurs vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (75.2%)

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 36 times in 68 games with a set spread.

The Suns have 41 wins against the spread in 69 games this season.

Spurs games have gone over the total 30 times this season.

Suns games this year have gone over the total in 30 of 69 opportunities (43.5%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed worse at home, covering 16 times in 33 home games, and 20 times in 36 road games.

The Spurs have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (45.5%) than road tilts (41.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.571, 20-14-1 record) than on the road (.618, 21-12-1).

Suns games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 35) than away (18 of 34) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 19 points, 6.3 assists and 3.8 boards.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 5 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.5 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Suns receive 13.1 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4.2 boards and 4.8 assists.

Per game, Royce O'Neale gives the Suns 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is draining 40.7% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 treys.

Jordan Goodwin averages 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

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