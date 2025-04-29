FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Render Judgement Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing
Kentucky Derby Render Judgement Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Render Judgement is one of the most prepared horses in the field, having competed in seven previous races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Render Judgement Derby Odds and Post Position

Render Judgement's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Flavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
4Rodriguez12-1Mike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

Render Judgement Trainer and Jockey

In what's been a long, fruitful career for trainer Kenneth G. McPeek, he's coming off what may have been his most successful season to date.

He finished 7th by earnings in 2024, highlighted by a first place finish at the Kentucky Derby thanks to Mystik Dan. McPeek has trained winners at Preakness (Swiss Skydiver 2020) and Belmont (Sarava 2020) with several other top-three finishes in Triple Crown races along the way.

Jockey Julien Leparoux has plenty of Triple Crown experience, too. He's yet to win a Triple Crown event but has placed second at Preakness and third at Belmont twice. Leparoux was 38th by earnings in 2024.

Render Judgement Race History

Render Judgement has a single win across seven starts, and finished top-three in four of those races. They posted a personal-best 98 speed score in their most recent start. Their two highest speed scores have occurred in the last two races.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
4/8/2025KeenelandToyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)598
3/15/2025Colonial DownsVirginia Derby (Black Type)290
2/15/2025Fair GroundsFasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2)877
12/21/2024Fair GroundsGun Runner Stakes (Listed)388
11/30/2024Churchill DownsKentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2)580
10/27/2024Churchill DownsMaiden Special Weight190
10/6/2024KeenelandMaiden Special Weight288

Render Judgement Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Render Judgement is one of the biggest longshots in the field, having only won once prior while recording sub-90 speed scores in four of seven races.

They have, however, been trending up even if their most-recent race only saw them finish fifth. It's also hard to ignore the success trainer Kenneth G. McPeek has had in recent years.

Check out the FanDuel TV Render Judgement Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn't win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today's horse racing odds.

