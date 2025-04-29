Kentucky Derby Render Judgement Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Render Judgement is one of the most prepared horses in the field, having competed in seven previous races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Render Judgement Derby Odds and Post Position

Render Judgement's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori

Render Judgement Trainer and Jockey

In what's been a long, fruitful career for trainer Kenneth G. McPeek, he's coming off what may have been his most successful season to date.

He finished 7th by earnings in 2024, highlighted by a first place finish at the Kentucky Derby thanks to Mystik Dan. McPeek has trained winners at Preakness (Swiss Skydiver 2020) and Belmont (Sarava 2020) with several other top-three finishes in Triple Crown races along the way.

Jockey Julien Leparoux has plenty of Triple Crown experience, too. He's yet to win a Triple Crown event but has placed second at Preakness and third at Belmont twice. Leparoux was 38th by earnings in 2024.

Render Judgement Race History

Render Judgement has a single win across seven starts, and finished top-three in four of those races. They posted a personal-best 98 speed score in their most recent start. Their two highest speed scores have occurred in the last two races.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/8/2025 Keeneland Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 5 98 3/15/2025 Colonial Downs Virginia Derby (Black Type) 2 90 2/15/2025 Fair Grounds Fasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) 8 77 12/21/2024 Fair Grounds Gun Runner Stakes (Listed) 3 88 11/30/2024 Churchill Downs Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) 5 80 10/27/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 1 90 10/6/2024 Keeneland Maiden Special Weight 2 88

Render Judgement Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Render Judgement is one of the biggest longshots in the field, having only won once prior while recording sub-90 speed scores in four of seven races.

They have, however, been trending up even if their most-recent race only saw them finish fifth. It's also hard to ignore the success trainer Kenneth G. McPeek has had in recent years.

Check out the FanDuel TV Render Judgement Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

