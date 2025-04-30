Kentucky Derby Owen Almighty Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Owen Almighty enters Churchill Downs after winning the Tampa Bay Derby on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Owen Almighty Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Owen Almighty's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Owen Almighty Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Brian Lynch started 2025 off strong with his horses placing in 48% of 99 total starts. He’s had won one other horse race in the Kentucky Derby before, when Classic Causeway finished 11th in 2022.

Javier Castellano is a highly decorated jockey who won the Kentucky Derby in 2023 riding Mage. He was inducted into the U.S. Racing Hall of Fame in 2017 and has won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey three times.

Owen Almighty Race History

Owen Almighty has one winning finish in their last five races, which was the Gr. 3 Tampa Bay Derby in March. They have yet to break a 100+ speed score.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/8/2025 Keeneland Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 6 98 3/8/2025 Tampa Bay Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 1 98 2/8/2025 Tampa Bay Sam F. Davis Stakes (Listed) 2 96 1/11/2025 Tampa Bay Pasco Stakes (Black Type) 5 95 9/14/2024 Churchill Downs Iroquois Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 90 8/11/2024 Ellis Park Ellis Park Juvenile Stakes (Black Type) 1 87 6/20/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 1 97

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Owen Almighty Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Earlier this month, Owen Almighty placed sixth in the Blue Grass Stakes, his first Grade 1 race. It was initially decided that the colt would not be entering the Derby, but the colt's owners later announced they would compete.

Known for excelling in shorter races, Owen Almighty faces long odds in the Kentucky Derby.

Check out the FanDuel TV Owen Almighty Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.