NFL DFS Picks - Projections & Player Analysis

NFL

3mo

After some weeks with smaller NFL DFS main slates on FanDuel, we've got a whopping 13-game slate in Week 15. Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on this week's FanDuel main slate. Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise. NFL DFS Picks for Week 15 Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Ravens FanDuel Salary: $8,200 Matchup: at CIN The Baltimore Ravens' offense isn't clicking right now. I hope that scares some people away from Lamar Jackson this week. Jackson has a dream matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only does this game have a lofty total (51.5) and close spread (2.5), Cincy's defense is struggling mightily