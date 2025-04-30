2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Owners List (Do Any Celebrities Own Horses in this Year's Race?)

All kinds of people are involved in horse racing, and all kinds of people own Kentucky Derby starters.

From average people who buy into microshare ownership groups or get lucky with a sale bargain, all the way up to corporate magnates and world leaders, any Thoroughbred owner with a horse good enough can make it to the Kentucky Derby. The 2025 Kentucky Derby field reflects that range well.

From homebreds to sale bargains to million-dollar headline-makers, horses with all kinds of backgrounds are coming to the Run for the Roses, and any of them can become a Kentucky Derby winner if they run fast enough.

Get ready to bet on the Kentucky Derby winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2025 Derby promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby Odds and Contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose. Bet the Derby!

Do Any Celebrities Own 2025 Kentucky Derby Horses?

There are several famous people with horses in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Entertainment

If you’re a country music fan, you may well be in luck. Render Judgment is co-owned by Dream Walkin Farms, which was started by the late musician Toby Keith.

Internet denizens can cheer on Sandman. Griffin Johnson, a vlogger and comedian with almost 10 million followers on TikTok, has a share of Sandman through West Point Thoroughbreds, and is making videos to help get the younger generation into horse racing.

Business

Quite a few food and drink magnates have horses in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

If you’ve ever had a bottle of Vitaminwater or Bodyarmor sports drink? Those companies were started by Mike Repole, the owner of Grande.

A bottle of Kendall-Jackson wine? That’s Barbara Banke of Stonestreet Farm, co-owner of both Citizen Bull and Rodriguez … and yes, Stonestreet wine is her, too.

Winchell Thoroughbreds, co-owner of Tiztastic, is the racing operation of Ron Winchell, son of Verne Winchell—founder of Winchell’s Donut House and also a former CEO of Denny’s.

Owen Almighty is owned by Flying Dutchmen Breeding and Racing—the nom de course of Travis Boersma, co-founder of Dutch Bros. Coffee.

Political Figures

If you follow politics, you’ll recognize several of the owners as well. Publisher and Chunk of Gold were both bred by the late Kentucky governor Brereton Jones, and Jones’ estate still co-owns Publisher.

Godolphin, who owns both East Avenue and Sovereignty, is the racing operation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai as well as the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Juddmonte, owner of Final Gambit, was started by Khalid bin Abdullah al Saud, a businessman and member of the Saudi royal family.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Horse Owners

These are the owners of each horse slated to run in the 2025 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs, as well as of the horses on the outside looking in due to points.

These Kentucky Derby contenders are listed in the order of their post positions, along with their trainer names.

Citizen Bull (Bob Baffert) SF Racing LLC Starlight Racing Madaket Stables LLC Stonestreet Stables LLC Dianne Bashor Determined Stables Robert E. Masterson Tom J. Ryan Waves Edge Capital LLC Catherine Donovan Neoequos (Saffie Joseph, Jr.) C2 Racing Stable LLC Ian Parsard Shining Stables LLC Stefania Farms LLC Ken T. Reimer Paul Braverman Timothy Pinch Final Gambit (Brad Cox) Juddmonte Rodriguez (Bob Baffert) SF Racing LLC Starlight Racing Madaket Stables LLC Stonestreet Stables LLC Dianne Bashor Determined Stables Robert E. Masterson Tom J. Ryan Waves Edge Capital LLC Catherine Donovan American Promise (D. Wayne Lukas) BC Stables LLC Admire Daytona (Yukihiro Kato) Junko Kondo Luxor Cafe (Noriyuki Hori) Koichi Nishikawa Journalism (Michael McCarthy) Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners Bridlewood Farm Don Alberto Stable Robert V. LaPenta Elayne Stables 5 LLC Mrs. John Magnier Michael Tabor Derrick Smith Burnham Square (Ian Wilkes) Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC Grande (Todd Pletcher) Repole Stable Flying Mohawk (Whit Beckman) Two Eight Racing Berry Family Racing LLC Kaleta Racing East Avenue (Brendan Walsh) Godolphin LLC Publisher (Steve Asmussen) Gus King Estate of Brereton C. Jones Tiztastic (Steve Asmussen) Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Mrs. John Magnier Michael Tabor Derrick Smith Render Judgment (Kenny McPeek) Baccari Racing Stable LLC Dream Walkin Farms, Inc. MJM Racing Rocket Ship Racing Magdalena Racing Coal Battle (Lonnie Briley) Norman Stables LLC Sandman (Mark Casse) D. J. Stable LLC St. Elias Stable West Point Thoroughbreds CJ Stables Sovereignty (Bill Mott) Godolphin LLC Chunk of Gold (Ethan West) Terry L. Stephens Owen Almighty (Brian Lynch) Flying Dutchmen Breeding and Racing Baeza (John Shirreffs) CRK Stable LLC Grandview Equine

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.