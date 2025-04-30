Kentucky Derby Coal Battle Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Coal Battle has made a compelling case for themself on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, winning four of their last five races and five of eight overall.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Coal Battle Odds and Post Position

Coal Battle's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Coal Battle Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Lonnie Briley has seen great success, specifically in the past two years. After placing top-three in 46% of their starts last year, Briley's horses have done so at a 49% clip in 2025.

Jockey Juan P. Vargas has come on strong the past two years, ranking 66th by wins in 2023 and 88th in 2024. Vargas hasn't enjoyed as much top-end success in 2025, but they notably placed top-three in at least 44% of races every year from 2021-2024.

Coal Battle Race History

Coal Battle has five wins in eight career starts, but they've really turned it up a notch since November of last year. Coal Battle won four consecutive starts from November to February, during which they maxed out with a 104 speed score. They most recently placed third at the Arkansas Derby.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/29/2025 Oaklawn Park Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 3 93 2/23/2025 Oaklawn Park Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 104 1/4/2025 Oaklawn Park Smarty Jones Stakes (Listed) 1 82 12/13/2024 Remington Park Remington Springboard Mile Stakes (Listed) 1 93 11/8/2024 Delta Downs Jean Lafitte Stakes (Black Type) 1 90 10/12/2024 Keeneland Allowance 7 75 9/8/2024 Kentucky Downs Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile Stakes (Listed) 4 82 View Full Table ChevronDown

Coal Battle Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Coal Battle has flashed race-winning speed in their short time competition, and they have the most wins (5) and top-threes (6) of any horse in the field. That experience should serve them well at Churchill Downs, though their lack of top-end speed certainly brings skepticism they have the upside to win the Derby. Even so, at 30-1 odds there's enough proven winning here to consider buying into Coal Battle.

Check out the FanDuel TV Coal Battle Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.