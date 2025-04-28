Kentucky Derby Rodriquez Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Rodriquez hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently winning the Wood Memorial Stakes.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Rodriquez Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Rodriquez's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 12-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Rodriquez Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Bob Baffert is tied for the most Kentucky Derby wins with 6. His most recent win was in 2020 with Authentic.

Jockey Mike E. Smith has two Derby wins under his belt. He won the Triple Crown with Justify in 2018, and the Derby in 2005 riding Giacomo.

Rodriquez Race History

Rodriquez has two wins in five starts — Wood Memorial Stakes and the Maiden Special Weight at Santa Anita.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/5/2025 Aqueduct Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 1 111 3/1/2025 Santa Anita DK Horse San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 3 92 2/1/2025 Santa Anita Robert B. Lewis Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 101 1/4/2025 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 1 105 11/23/2024 Del Mar Maiden Special Weight 2 88

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Rodriquez Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Rodriquez has an average speed score of 101.3 in the last 3 races. He has the highest single max speed score (111) of any other horse in the field.

Continuing at this caliber would position him as one of the fastest horses at the Derby.

Watch FanDuel TV talent analyze Rodriquez below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.