UFC 290 is headlined by two title fights but has plenty of preliminary card bouts to sift through, as well. Here is a snapshot of each preliminary card's UFC fight odds. UFC 290 Betting Odds UFC 290 Preliminary Card Betting Odds Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price (Welterweight) Robbie Lawler: +220 Niko Price: -295 Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell (Welterweight) Jack Della Maddalena: -1100 Josiah Harrell: +600 Yazmin Jauregui vs