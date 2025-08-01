MMA News
PFL World Tournament Finals Best Bets and Props: Welterweights and Featherweights
Sean O'Connell and crew will be on site in Atlantic City as PFL's first titles of 2025 are handed out. Who will win the featherweight and welterweight straps?
PFL Champions Series Africa Best Bets and Props: Eblen vs. van Steenis
How will former Bellator 145-pound champion A.J. McKee's next chapter in PFL end?
PFL World Tournament Best Bets and Predictions: Edwards vs. Silveira
Can Josh Silveira spring an upset in Friday's main event against Fabian Edwards? Which other PFL fighters will move on to their division's championship fights?
PFL World Tournament Best Bets and Predictions: Kasanganay vs. Edwards
How will Sadibou Sy fare against rising prospect Dalton Rosta during Friday's first-round action in PFL?
Sports Betting Podcast: UFC 303 Betting Preview
Austin Swaim joins Covering the Spread to preview UFC 303, discussing Pereira versus Prochazka, moneylines to target, and his favorite bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sports Betting Podcast: UFC 302 Betting Preview
Austin Swaim joins Covering the Spread to preview UFC 302, discussing his favorite bets for Makhachev vs. Poirier and other fights at FanDuel Sportsbook.
UFC 290 Preliminary Card Betting Odds
UFC 290 is headlined by two title fights but has plenty of preliminary card bouts to sift through, as well. Here is a snapshot of each preliminary card's UFC fight odds. UFC 290 Betting Odds UFC 290 Preliminary Card Betting Odds Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price (Welterweight) Robbie Lawler: +220 Niko Price: -295 Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell (Welterweight) Jack Della Maddalena: -1100 Josiah Harrell: +600 Yazmin Jauregui vs