Kentucky Derby Chunk of Gold Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Chunk of Gold has been trending up on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, and they're jockeyed by someone with prior success at Churchill Downs.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Chunk of Gold Odds and Post Position

Chunk of Gold's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Chunk of Gold Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Ethan W. West is relatively new onto the racing scene, but that hasn't stopped their horses from winning 14% of races since their debut in 2018. Though they're responsible for just 2 winning horses this calendar year, West is already halfway to matching their total earnings from last year.

Jockey Jareth Loveberry is one of the most experienced riders in the field, and they've ranked top-100 in total earnings each of the past five years. Loveberry has previous success at Churchill Downs, having placed 2nd at the 2023 Kentucky Derby aboard Two Phil's.

Chunk of Gold Race History

Chunk of Gold has just one win across four career starts, but they've placed 2nd in all three races this calendar year.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/22/2025 Fair Grounds Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) 2 96 2/15/2025 Fair Grounds Fasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 91 1/18/2025 Turfway Park Leonatus Stakes (Black Type) 2 88 12/19/2024 Turfway Park Maiden Special Weight 1 89

Chunk of Gold Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Though Chunk of Gold hasn't won enough to be considered a top contender, they've been competitive in every start and have seen their speed trending up of late. With a solid average speed score and proven jockey, Chunk of Gold makes for an intriguing longshot at 30-1 odds.

Check out the FanDuel TV Chunk of Gold Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.