Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Tiztastic Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Kentucky Derby Tiztastic Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Tiztastic hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently winning Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Tiztastic Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Tiztastic's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1.

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Flavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
4Rodriguez12-1Mike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

Tiztastic Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Steven M. Asmussen has had horses place in the Kentucky Derby five times (three horses placed 2nd, two horses placed 3rd), but has never won. He has another horse racing this year as well, Publisher.

Jockey Joel Rosario's experience includes a win at the Derby in 2013 while riding Orb. More recently, he placed 2nd at the Derby in 2022 with Epicenter.

Tiztastic Race History

Tiztastic has a single win in five starts, which was the Louisiana Derby.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
3/22/2025Fair GroundsTwinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2)199
2/23/2025Oaklawn ParkRebel Stakes (Gr. 2)594
1/25/2025Oaklawn ParkSouthwest Stakes (Gr. 3)397
11/30/2024Churchill DownsKentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2)387
10/27/2024Churchill DownsStreet Sense Stakes (Gr. 3)291

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Tiztastic Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Tiztastic has an average speed score of 96.7 in his last 3 races, with a max score (99) coming in his latest race.

A long shot, Tiztastic could surprise if the recent trend continues.

Watch FanDuel TV talent analyze Tiztastic below:

