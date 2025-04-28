Kentucky Derby Tiztastic Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Tiztastic hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently winning Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Tiztastic Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Tiztastic's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Tiztastic Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Steven M. Asmussen has had horses place in the Kentucky Derby five times (three horses placed 2nd, two horses placed 3rd), but has never won. He has another horse racing this year as well, Publisher.

Jockey Joel Rosario's experience includes a win at the Derby in 2013 while riding Orb. More recently, he placed 2nd at the Derby in 2022 with Epicenter.

Tiztastic Race History

Tiztastic has a single win in five starts, which was the Louisiana Derby.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/22/2025 Fair Grounds Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) 1 99 2/23/2025 Oaklawn Park Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 5 94 1/25/2025 Oaklawn Park Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 97 11/30/2024 Churchill Downs Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) 3 87 10/27/2024 Churchill Downs Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 91

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Tiztastic Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Tiztastic has an average speed score of 96.7 in his last 3 races, with a max score (99) coming in his latest race.

A long shot, Tiztastic could surprise if the recent trend continues.

Watch FanDuel TV talent analyze Tiztastic below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.