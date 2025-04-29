Kentucky Derby Publisher Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Publisher hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently placing at the Arkansas Derby.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Publisher Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Publisher's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Publisher Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Steven M. Asmussen has had horses place in the Kentucky Derby five times (three horses placed 2nd, two horses placed 3rd), but has never won. He has another horse racing this year as well, Tiztastic.

Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. is one of the most decorated jockeys in the field, but has yet to win a Kentucky Derby. He was ranked 1st by wins and 2nd by earnings in 2024.

Publisher Race History

Publisher has placed second in two of the last five races, most recently at the Gr. 1 Arkansas Derby. This makes Publisher the only maiden — a horse who has yet to win a race — within the field.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/29/2025 Oaklawn Park Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 2 100 2/23/2025 Oaklawn Park Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 4 98 1/25/2025 Oaklawn Park Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 6 89 12/29/2024 Oaklawn Park Maiden Special Weight 2 100 11/22/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 3 81 9/27/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 3 65 8/12/2024 Ellis Park Maiden Special Weight 3 90

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Publisher Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Publisher has an average speed score of 95.7 in the last 3 races, hitting his max speed (100) for the second time during the latest Arkansas Derby.

Publisher could surprise if the recent trend continues.

Watch FanDuel TV talent analyze Publisher below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.