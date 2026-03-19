Hornets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, FDSFL, and NBA TV

The Charlotte Hornets (35-34) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (38-30) on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The Hornets are 4-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -4 226.5 -176 +148

Hornets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (68.3%)

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 41 times over 69 games with a set spread.

In the Magic's 68 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

This season, 27 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total out of 68 chances.

The Magic have hit the over 52.9% of the time this season (36 of 68 games with a set point total).

Charlotte has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-12-1) than it does in road games (22-15-0).

At home, the Hornets exceed the total 34.4% of the time (11 of 32 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 43.2% of games (16 of 37).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.457, 16-19-0 record) than on the road (.424, 14-19-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under 54.3% of the time at home (19 of 35), and 51.5% of the time on the road (17 of 33).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 19.5 points, 4.8 boards and 7.2 assists.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 assists and 5.3 boards.

Miles Bridges averages 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 33.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.3 points, 3.4 assists and 5 boards.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 8.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 62.1% from the floor.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Magic.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

The Magic receive 11.7 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 7.5 boards and 2.1 assists.

The Magic receive 13.9 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists.

Tristan da Silva's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

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