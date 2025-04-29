Kentucky Derby East Avenue Odds, History and Predictions
The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.
East Avenue hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently placing second at the Blue Grass Stakes.
East Avenue Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position
East Avenue's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1.
Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
|1
|Citizen Bull
|20-1
|Martin Garcia
|Bob Baffert
|2
|Neoequos
|30-1
|Flavien Prat
|Saffie Joseph Jr.
|3
|Final Gambit
|30-1
|Luan Machado
|Brad Cox
|4
|Rodriguez
|12-1
|Mike Smith
|Bob Baffert
|5
|American Promise
|30-1
|Nik Juarez
|Wayne Lukas
|6
|Admire Daytona (JPN)
|30-1
|Christophe Lemaire
|Yukihioro Kato
|7
|Luxor Cafe
|15-1
|Joao Moreira
|Noriyuki Hori
East Avenue Horse Trainer and Jockey
Trainer Brendan P. Walsh's last horse to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Plus Que Parfait, finished eighth in 2019.
Jockey Manual Franco came in second at the 2020 Kentucky Derby while riding Tiz the Law and won Belmont the same year.
East Avenue Race History
East Avenue has two wins in the last five starts. Most recently, the horse placed second in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8th.
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
|4/8/2025
|Keeneland
|Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)
|2
|104
|2/15/2025
|Fair Grounds
|Fasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2)
|10
|71
|11/1/2024
|Del Mar
|FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|9
|85
|10/5/2024
|Keeneland
|Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (Gr. 1)
|1
|97
|8/24/2024
|Ellis Park
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|88
Speed Scores via Equibase.
East Avenue Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick
East Avenue has an average speed score of 86.7 in the last three races, which puts him in the bottom half of the field.
Although, we did see this horse hit an impressive speed score of 104 in its last race at Keeneland. If this trend continues, East Avenue could be one to watch.
Watch FanDuel TV talent analyze East Avenue below:
