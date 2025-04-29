Kentucky Derby East Avenue Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

East Avenue hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently placing second at the Blue Grass Stakes.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

East Avenue Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

East Avenue's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

East Avenue Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Brendan P. Walsh's last horse to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Plus Que Parfait, finished eighth in 2019.

Jockey Manual Franco came in second at the 2020 Kentucky Derby while riding Tiz the Law and won Belmont the same year.

East Avenue Race History

East Avenue has two wins in the last five starts. Most recently, the horse placed second in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8th.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/8/2025 Keeneland Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 2 104 2/15/2025 Fair Grounds Fasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) 10 71 11/1/2024 Del Mar FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 9 85 10/5/2024 Keeneland Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 97 8/24/2024 Ellis Park Maiden Special Weight 1 88

Speed Scores via Equibase.

East Avenue Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

East Avenue has an average speed score of 86.7 in the last three races, which puts him in the bottom half of the field.

Although, we did see this horse hit an impressive speed score of 104 in its last race at Keeneland. If this trend continues, East Avenue could be one to watch.

Watch FanDuel TV talent analyze East Avenue below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.