Kentucky Derby Luxor Cafe Odds, History and Predictions

Luxor Cafe Derby Odds and Post Position

The Luxor Cafe Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 15-1.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori

Luxor Cafe Trainer and Jockey

Luxor Cafe is trained by Noriyuki Hori, who won his first trainers' championship in 2015 and has over 20 top-level wins since then.

Joao Moreira will be riding Luxor Cage in his first Kentucky Derby. Originally from Brazil, Moreira has had an illustrious career racing in Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

Luxor Cafe Race History

Luxor Cafe comes into the Derby on a four-race win streak, three of which were stakes races that earned them a place at this weekend's starting gate.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/29/2025 Nakayama Fukuryu Stakes 1 N/A 2/23/2025 Tokyo Hyacinth Stakes 1 N/A 1/11/2025 Nakayama Kurochiku Sho 1 N/A 11/23/2024 Tokyo Maiden 1 N/A 8/31/2024 Sapporo Maiden 2 N/A 8/24/2024 Sapporo Maiden 4 N/A

Luxor Cafe Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

It's challenging to predict how the Japanese contender will perform against its American rivals, particularly with limited information on speed scores. However, this horse has been dominant in Japan, winning all three of its 2025 races.

Additionally, Luxor Cafe triumphed over another Derby contender, Admire Daytona, at the Hyacinth Stakes in February, finishing first while Admire Daytona came in fourth.

