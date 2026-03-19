Kings vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Kings vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH+

The Philadelphia 76ers (37-32) visit the Sacramento Kings (18-52) after losing five road games in a row. The 76ers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Kings vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3.5 232.5 -178 +150

Kings vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (67.1%)

Kings vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 33 times over 69 games with a set spread.

The Kings are 28-39-2 against the spread this season.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times out of 70 chances this season.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under 48.6% of the time this season (34 of 70 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread in home games (15-20-1) than it does in away games (18-14-1).

The 76ers have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than road tilts (51.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a better winning percentage at home (.417, 15-19-1 record) than away (.382, 13-20-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 36) than on the road (16 of 34) this year.

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Joel Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Dominick Barlow's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.5 points, 8.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.6 points for the Kings, plus 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

The Kings are receiving 11.4 points, 7.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Maxime Raynaud.

The Kings are receiving 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Precious Achiuwa.

The Kings receive 7.8 points per game from Nique Clifford, plus 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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