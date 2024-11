Best College Football Games Week 14: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

There are 23 games on the college football schedule in Week 14 that feature a ranked team. That includes the No. 3 Texas Longhorns versus the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies.

Before this weekend's college football games, here's an in-depth peek at the odds.

Tulane vs. Memphis

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at No. 20 Tulane Green Wave

Memphis Tigers at No. 20 Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite: Tulane (89.56% win probability)

Tulane (89.56% win probability) Spread: Tulane (-13.5)

Tulane (-13.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 28

Nov. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

Boise State vs. Oregon State

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at No. 12 Boise State Broncos

Oregon State Beavers at No. 12 Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite: Boise State (96.87% win probability)

Boise State (96.87% win probability) Spread: Boise State (-20.5)

Boise State (-20.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 29

Nov. 29 TV Channel: FOX

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes

Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes Projected Favorite: Colorado (91.07% win probability)

Colorado (91.07% win probability) Spread: Colorado (-16.5)

Colorado (-16.5) Total: 65.5

65.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 29

Nov. 29 TV Channel: ABC

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (98.41% win probability)

Ole Miss (98.41% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-26.5)

Ole Miss (-26.5) Total: 61.5

61.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 29

Nov. 29 TV Channel: ABC

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Georgia (90.02% win probability)

Georgia (90.02% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-19.5)

Georgia (-19.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 29

Nov. 29 TV Channel: ABC

Clemson vs. South Carolina

Matchup: No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Clemson Tigers

No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite: South Carolina (55.78% win probability)

South Carolina (55.78% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-2.5)

Clemson (-2.5) Total: 49.5

49.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Northwestern vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats

No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite: Illinois (72.89% win probability)

Illinois (72.89% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-7.5)

Illinois (-7.5) Total: 44.5

44.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: BTN

Army vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at No. 18 Army Black Knights

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 18 Army Black Knights Projected Favorite: Army (87.62% win probability)

Army (87.62% win probability) Spread: Army (-6.5)

Army (-6.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite: Ohio State (87.99% win probability)

Ohio State (87.99% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-20.5)

Ohio State (-20.5) Total: 43.5

43.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: FOX

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite: Tennessee (76.30% win probability)

Tennessee (76.30% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-11.5)

Tennessee (-11.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC

Alabama vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite: Alabama (78.73% win probability)

Alabama (78.73% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-11.5)

Alabama (-11.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC

Penn State vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions

Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite: Penn State (94.32% win probability)

Penn State (94.32% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-24.5)

Penn State (-24.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: BTN

Arizona vs. Arizona State

Matchup: No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Wildcats

No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite: Arizona State (85.83% win probability)

Arizona State (85.83% win probability) Spread: Arizona State (-8.5)

Arizona State (-8.5) Total: 53.5

53.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: FOX

SMU vs. California

Matchup: California Golden Bears at No. 13 SMU Mustangs

California Golden Bears at No. 13 SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite: SMU (88.78% win probability)

SMU (88.78% win probability) Spread: SMU (-13.5)

SMU (-13.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN2

USC vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at USC Trojans

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at USC Trojans Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (70.02% win probability)

Notre Dame (70.02% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Notre Dame (-6.5) Total: 51.5

51.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: CBS

Syracuse vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: No. 11 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Syracuse Orange

No. 11 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Syracuse Orange Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (85.39% win probability)

Miami (FL) (85.39% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-10.5)

Miami (FL) (-10.5) Total: 67.5

67.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Washington State vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at No. 25 Washington State Cougars

Wyoming Cowboys at No. 25 Washington State Cougars Projected Favorite: Washington State (94.53% win probability)

Washington State (94.53% win probability) Spread: Washington State (-17.5)

Washington State (-17.5) Total: 58.5

58.5 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: The CW

Indiana vs. Purdue

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers Projected Favorite: Indiana (98.51% win probability)

Indiana (98.51% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-28.5)

Indiana (-28.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Texas A&M vs. Texas

Matchup: No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite: Texas (70.81% win probability)

Texas (70.81% win probability) Spread: Texas (-5.5)

Texas (-5.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC

Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Favorite: Iowa State (57.04% win probability)

Iowa State (57.04% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-2.5)

Iowa State (-2.5) Total: 51.5

51.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: FOX

Oregon vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 1 Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies at No. 1 Oregon Ducks Projected Favorite: Oregon (87.24% win probability)

Oregon (87.24% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-19.5)

Oregon (-19.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: NBC

UNLV vs. Nevada

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 23 UNLV Rebels

Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 23 UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite: UNLV (94.10% win probability)

UNLV (94.10% win probability) Spread: UNLV (-18.5)

UNLV (-18.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

BYU vs. Houston

Matchup: Houston Cougars at No. 14 BYU Cougars

Houston Cougars at No. 14 BYU Cougars Projected Favorite: BYU (84.50% win probability)

BYU (84.50% win probability) Spread: BYU (-13.5)

BYU (-13.5) Total: 41.5

41.5 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN

