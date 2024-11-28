BYU vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the BYU Cougars take on the Houston Cougars.

BYU vs Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BYU: (-549) | Houston: (+400)

BYU: (-549) | Houston: (+400) Spread: BYU: -13.5 (-106) | Houston: +13.5 (-114)

BYU: -13.5 (-106) | Houston: +13.5 (-114) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

BYU vs Houston Betting Trends

BYU's record against the spread is 7-4-0.

BYU has covered every time (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, eight of BYU's 11 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Houston is 5-6-0 this season.

As a 13.5-point underdog or more, Houston has two wins ATS (2-1).

One of Houston's 11 games has hit the over.

BYU vs Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (84.5%)

BYU vs Houston Point Spread

Houston is an underdog by 13.5 points versus BYU. Houston is -114 to cover the spread, and BYU is -106.

BYU vs Houston Over/Under

A combined point total of 41.5 has been set for BYU-Houston on Nov. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

BYU vs Houston Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Houston-BYU, Houston is the underdog at +400, and BYU is -549.

BYU vs. Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games BYU 30.8 46 20.3 25 49.2 11 Houston 13.6 134 22.3 43 46.9 11

BYU vs. Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

