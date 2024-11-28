BYU vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
In college football action on Saturday, the BYU Cougars take on the Houston Cougars.
BYU vs Houston Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BYU: (-549) | Houston: (+400)
- Spread: BYU: -13.5 (-106) | Houston: +13.5 (-114)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
BYU vs Houston Betting Trends
- BYU's record against the spread is 7-4-0.
- BYU has covered every time (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, eight of BYU's 11 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Houston is 5-6-0 this season.
- As a 13.5-point underdog or more, Houston has two wins ATS (2-1).
- One of Houston's 11 games has hit the over.
BYU vs Houston Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (84.5%)
BYU vs Houston Point Spread
Houston is an underdog by 13.5 points versus BYU. Houston is -114 to cover the spread, and BYU is -106.
BYU vs Houston Over/Under
A combined point total of 41.5 has been set for BYU-Houston on Nov. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
BYU vs Houston Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Houston-BYU, Houston is the underdog at +400, and BYU is -549.
BYU vs. Houston Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|BYU
|30.8
|46
|20.3
|25
|49.2
|11
|Houston
|13.6
|134
|22.3
|43
|46.9
|11
BYU vs. Houston Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
