Angels vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (46-48) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-49)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and ARID

Angels vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-108) | ARI: (-108)

LAA: (-108) | ARI: (-108) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-178) | ARI: -1.5 (+146)

LAA: +1.5 (-178) | ARI: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Angels vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 3-6, 3.02 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 7-9, 5.15 ERA

The Angels will call on Yusei Kikuchi (3-6) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (7-9). Kikuchi and his team have a record of 12-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Kikuchi's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 8-11-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.3%)

Angels vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Angels vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -108 favorite, while Arizona is a -108 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Spread

Angels vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Diamondbacks game on July 12 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-10 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 93 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 93 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 52-41-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 14 of the 30 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Arizona has a 14-16 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

In the 92 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-39-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 46.7% of their games this season, going 43-49-0 against the spread.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .227 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 140th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a slash line of .272/.362/.401 this season and a team-best OPS of .763.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 55th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Schanuel takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in total hits (82) this season, and 34 of those have gone for extra bases.

Neto brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Jo Adell is batting .243 with a .319 OBP and 53 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an on-base percentage of .369, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .269 and slugging .419.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor's .461 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .246 with 17 doubles, 29 home runs and 23 walks.

Corbin Carroll has 78 hits to lead his team.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/13/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/12/2024: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/11/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/2/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

