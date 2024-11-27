Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, versus the Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State vs Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-2778) | Michigan: (+1160)

Ohio State: (-2778) | Michigan: (+1160) Spread: Ohio State: -20.5 (-112) | Michigan: +20.5 (-108)

Ohio State: -20.5 (-112) | Michigan: +20.5 (-108) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio State's record against the spread is 6-5-0.

This season, Ohio State is 3-4 as 20.5-point or better favorites.

This season, five of Ohio State's 11 games have hit the over.

Michigan has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

This year, seven of Michigan's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (87.9%)

Ohio State vs Michigan Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 20.5 points over Michigan. Ohio State is -112 to cover the spread, with Michigan being -108.

Ohio State vs Michigan Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Ohio State-Michigan on Nov. 30, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Ohio State vs Michigan Moneyline

The Ohio State vs Michigan moneyline has Ohio State as a -2778 favorite, while Michigan is a +1160 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 37.8 10 10.7 1 50.8 11 Michigan 23.1 107 21.5 36 42.3 11

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

