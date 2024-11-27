menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, versus the Michigan Wolverines.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Ohio State vs Michigan Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Ohio State: (-2778) | Michigan: (+1160)
  • Spread: Ohio State: -20.5 (-112) | Michigan: +20.5 (-108)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Michigan Betting Trends

  • Ohio State's record against the spread is 6-5-0.
  • This season, Ohio State is 3-4 as 20.5-point or better favorites.
  • This season, five of Ohio State's 11 games have hit the over.
  • Michigan has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.
  • This year, seven of Michigan's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buckeyes win (87.9%)

Ohio State vs Michigan Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 20.5 points over Michigan. Ohio State is -112 to cover the spread, with Michigan being -108.

Ohio State vs Michigan Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Ohio State-Michigan on Nov. 30, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Ohio State vs Michigan Moneyline

The Ohio State vs Michigan moneyline has Ohio State as a -2778 favorite, while Michigan is a +1160 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ohio State37.81010.7150.811
Michigan23.110721.53642.311

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ohio State vs. Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup