Iowa State vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Iowa State Cyclones will face the Kansas State Wildcats in college football action on Saturday.

Iowa State vs Kansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-130) | Kansas State: (+108)

Iowa State: (-130) | Kansas State: (+108) Spread: Iowa State: -2.5 (-110) | Kansas State: +2.5 (-110)

Iowa State: -2.5 (-110) | Kansas State: +2.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa State vs Kansas State Betting Trends

Iowa State has six wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Iowa State owns an ATS record of 5-3 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

Out of 10 Iowa State games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Kansas State's record against the spread in 2024 is 4-7-0.

Kansas State has seen six of its 11 games hit the over.

Iowa State vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cyclones win (57%)

Iowa State vs Kansas State Point Spread

Kansas State is a 2.5-point underdog against Iowa State. Kansas State is -110 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -110.

Iowa State vs Kansas State Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Iowa State-Kansas State on Nov. 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Iowa State vs Kansas State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa State-Kansas State, Iowa State is the favorite at -130, and Kansas State is +108.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa State 31.4 43 19.5 19 47.9 11 Kansas State 30.5 48 21.3 33 53.7 11

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

