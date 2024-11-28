menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Alabama Crimson Tide are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the Auburn Tigers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Alabama vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Alabama: (-450) | Auburn: (+340)
  • Spread: Alabama: -11.5 (-110) | Auburn: +11.5 (-110)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Auburn Betting Trends

  • Alabama is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • As 11.5-point favorites or more, Alabama is 4-4 against the spread.
  • This year, six of Alabama's 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • Auburn has covered the spread five times in 10 games.
  • Auburn is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Auburn has seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (78.7%)

Alabama vs Auburn Point Spread

Auburn is the underdog by 11.5 points against Alabama. Auburn is -110 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -110.

Alabama vs Auburn Over/Under

Alabama versus Auburn on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Alabama vs Auburn Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Alabama-Auburn, Alabama is the favorite at -450, and Auburn is +340.

Alabama vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Alabama36.21717.51154.411
Auburn296020.72949.211

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. Auburn analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup