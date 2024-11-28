Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Alabama Crimson Tide are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the Auburn Tigers.

Alabama vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-450) | Auburn: (+340)

Alabama: (-450) | Auburn: (+340) Spread: Alabama: -11.5 (-110) | Auburn: +11.5 (-110)

Alabama: -11.5 (-110) | Auburn: +11.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Auburn Betting Trends

Alabama is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

As 11.5-point favorites or more, Alabama is 4-4 against the spread.

This year, six of Alabama's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Auburn has covered the spread five times in 10 games.

Auburn is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this year.

Auburn has seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (78.7%)

Alabama vs Auburn Point Spread

Auburn is the underdog by 11.5 points against Alabama. Auburn is -110 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -110.

Alabama vs Auburn Over/Under

Alabama versus Auburn on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Alabama vs Auburn Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Alabama-Auburn, Alabama is the favorite at -450, and Auburn is +340.

Alabama vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 36.2 17 17.5 11 54.4 11 Auburn 29 60 20.7 29 49.2 11

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

