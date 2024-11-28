Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the Auburn Tigers.
Alabama vs Auburn Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Alabama: (-450) | Auburn: (+340)
- Spread: Alabama: -11.5 (-110) | Auburn: +11.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Alabama vs Auburn Betting Trends
- Alabama is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- As 11.5-point favorites or more, Alabama is 4-4 against the spread.
- This year, six of Alabama's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Auburn has covered the spread five times in 10 games.
- Auburn is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Auburn has seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.
Alabama vs Auburn Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (78.7%)
Alabama vs Auburn Point Spread
Auburn is the underdog by 11.5 points against Alabama. Auburn is -110 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -110.
Alabama vs Auburn Over/Under
Alabama versus Auburn on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Alabama vs Auburn Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Alabama-Auburn, Alabama is the favorite at -450, and Auburn is +340.
Alabama vs. Auburn Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Alabama
|36.2
|17
|17.5
|11
|54.4
|11
|Auburn
|29
|60
|20.7
|29
|49.2
|11
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
