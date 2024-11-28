SMU vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the SMU Mustangs facing the California Golden Bears.

SMU vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SMU: (-481) | Cal: (+360)

SMU: (-481) | Cal: (+360) Spread: SMU: -13.5 (-110) | Cal: +13.5 (-110)

SMU: -13.5 (-110) | Cal: +13.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

SMU vs Cal Betting Trends

SMU has covered the spread six times in 10 games.

As a 13.5-point or greater favorite, SMU has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Out of 10 SMU games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Cal has covered the spread six times in 10 games.

Of 10 Cal games so far this season, five have hit the over.

SMU vs Cal Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mustangs win (88.6%)

SMU vs Cal Point Spread

SMU is favored by 13.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Cal, the underdog, is -110.

SMU vs Cal Over/Under

SMU versus Cal on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

SMU vs Cal Moneyline

Cal is the underdog, +360 on the moneyline, while SMU is a -481 favorite.

SMU vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 39.3 5 21 31 53.8 11 Cal 27.9 69 20.7 29 51.9 11

SMU vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

