SMU vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the SMU Mustangs facing the California Golden Bears.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
SMU vs Cal Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SMU: (-481) | Cal: (+360)
- Spread: SMU: -13.5 (-110) | Cal: +13.5 (-110)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
SMU vs Cal Betting Trends
- SMU has covered the spread six times in 10 games.
- As a 13.5-point or greater favorite, SMU has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Out of 10 SMU games so far this season, six have gone over the total.
- Cal has covered the spread six times in 10 games.
- Of 10 Cal games so far this season, five have hit the over.
SMU vs Cal Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mustangs win (88.6%)
SMU vs Cal Point Spread
SMU is favored by 13.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Cal, the underdog, is -110.
SMU vs Cal Over/Under
SMU versus Cal on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
SMU vs Cal Moneyline
Cal is the underdog, +360 on the moneyline, while SMU is a -481 favorite.
SMU vs. Cal Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|SMU
|39.3
|5
|21
|31
|53.8
|11
|Cal
|27.9
|69
|20.7
|29
|51.9
|11
SMU vs. Cal Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: University Park, Texas
- Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth SMU vs. Cal analysis on FanDuel Research.