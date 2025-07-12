Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (55-39) vs. Texas Rangers (47-48)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FOX

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+198) | TEX: +1.5 (-245)

HOU: -1.5 (+198) | TEX: +1.5 (-245) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 10-4, 2.90 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 9-2, 2.29 ERA

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (10-4) against the Rangers and Jacob deGrom (9-2). Valdez's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Valdez's team has a record of 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When deGrom starts, the Rangers have gone 9-9-0 against the spread. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for two deGrom starts this season -- they lost both.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (59.3%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Rangers, Houston is the favorite at -120, and Texas is +102 playing on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Astros are +198 to cover, and the Rangers are -245.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Astros-Rangers on July 12, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 37, or 56.9%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious 29 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 93 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 47-46-0 in 93 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 35.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-31).

Texas has a record of 13-25 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (34.2%).

The Rangers have played in 94 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-56-1).

The Rangers have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 49-45-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks while batting .257. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 87th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Paredes has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve is batting .272 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Altuve has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.281/.401.

Diaz takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 81 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .428.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 127th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 106th and he is 142nd in slugging.

Josh Smith's .363 on-base percentage and .429 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .286.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Wyatt Langford has racked up 71 hits, a team-high for the Rangers.

Corey Seager has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 walks while batting .270.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

