UNLV vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The UNLV Rebels are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

UNLV vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UNLV: (-877) | Nevada: (+580)

UNLV: (-877) | Nevada: (+580) Spread: UNLV: -17.5 (-110) | Nevada: +17.5 (-110)

UNLV: -17.5 (-110) | Nevada: +17.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

UNLV vs Nevada Betting Trends

UNLV has covered the spread six times in 11 games.

As a 17.5-point or greater favorite, UNLV has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

There have been six UNLV games (of 11) that went over the total this season.

Nevada's record against the spread in 2024 is 6-6-0.

Nevada has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this year.

Nevada has seen six of its 12 games hit the over.

UNLV vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (94%)

UNLV vs Nevada Point Spread

Nevada is the underdog by 17.5 points against UNLV. Nevada is -110 to cover the spread, and UNLV is -110.

UNLV vs Nevada Over/Under

UNLV versus Nevada, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

UNLV vs Nevada Moneyline

UNLV is the favorite, -877 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +580 underdog.

UNLV vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 38.7 8 22.7 49 57.3 11 Nevada 23.8 86 28 104 49.8 12

UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UNLV vs. Nevada analysis on FanDuel Research.