UNLV vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The UNLV Rebels are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Nevada Wolf Pack.
UNLV vs Nevada Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: UNLV: (-877) | Nevada: (+580)
- Spread: UNLV: -17.5 (-110) | Nevada: +17.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
UNLV vs Nevada Betting Trends
- UNLV has covered the spread six times in 11 games.
- As a 17.5-point or greater favorite, UNLV has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- There have been six UNLV games (of 11) that went over the total this season.
- Nevada's record against the spread in 2024 is 6-6-0.
- Nevada has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Nevada has seen six of its 12 games hit the over.
UNLV vs Nevada Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (94%)
UNLV vs Nevada Point Spread
Nevada is the underdog by 17.5 points against UNLV. Nevada is -110 to cover the spread, and UNLV is -110.
UNLV vs Nevada Over/Under
UNLV versus Nevada, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
UNLV vs Nevada Moneyline
UNLV is the favorite, -877 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +580 underdog.
UNLV vs. Nevada Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UNLV
|38.7
|8
|22.7
|49
|57.3
|11
|Nevada
|23.8
|86
|28
|104
|49.8
|12
UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
