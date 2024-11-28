Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Indiana Hoosiers facing the Purdue Boilermakers.
Indiana vs Purdue Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-7692) | Purdue: (+2200)
- Spread: Indiana: -29.5 (-110) | Purdue: +29.5 (-110)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Indiana vs Purdue Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Indiana is 8-3-0 this season.
- Indiana is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 29.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been eight Indiana games (of 11) that went over the total this year.
- Purdue owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Purdue doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 29.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This season, six of Purdue's 10 games have gone over the point total.
Indiana vs Purdue Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hoosiers win (98.5%)
Indiana vs Purdue Point Spread
Indiana is favored by 29.5 points over Purdue. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, with Purdue being -110.
Indiana vs Purdue Over/Under
The over/under for Indiana-Purdue on Nov. 30 is 56.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Indiana vs Purdue Moneyline
Indiana is the favorite, -7692 on the moneyline, while Purdue is a +2200 underdog.
Indiana vs. Purdue Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Indiana
|41.3
|2
|16
|9
|50.0
|11
|Purdue
|17.2
|129
|37.5
|130
|49.9
|11
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
