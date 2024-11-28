Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Indiana Hoosiers facing the Purdue Boilermakers.

Indiana vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (-7692) | Purdue: (+2200)

Indiana: (-7692) | Purdue: (+2200) Spread: Indiana: -29.5 (-110) | Purdue: +29.5 (-110)

Indiana: -29.5 (-110) | Purdue: +29.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Purdue Betting Trends

Against the spread, Indiana is 8-3-0 this season.

Indiana is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 29.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been eight Indiana games (of 11) that went over the total this year.

Purdue owns two wins against the spread this season.

Purdue doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 29.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, six of Purdue's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Indiana vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hoosiers win (98.5%)

Indiana vs Purdue Point Spread

Indiana is favored by 29.5 points over Purdue. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, with Purdue being -110.

Indiana vs Purdue Over/Under

The over/under for Indiana-Purdue on Nov. 30 is 56.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Indiana vs Purdue Moneyline

Indiana is the favorite, -7692 on the moneyline, while Purdue is a +2200 underdog.

Indiana vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 41.3 2 16 9 50.0 11 Purdue 17.2 129 37.5 130 49.9 11

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

