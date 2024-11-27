menu item
Army vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in college football, the Army Black Knights are playing the UTSA Roadrunners.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Army vs UTSA Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Army: (-240) | UTSA: (+195)
  • Spread: Army: -6.5 (-120) | UTSA: +6.5 (-102)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Army vs UTSA Betting Trends

  • Army has seven wins in nine games against the spread this season.
  • For the year, Army is 6-1 as 6.5-point or better favorites.
  • There have been five Army games (of nine) that went over the total this season.
  • UTSA's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.
  • UTSA has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Of 11 UTSA games so far this year, eight have hit the over.

Army vs UTSA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Black Knights win (87.1%)

Army vs UTSA Point Spread

UTSA is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-102 odds), and Army, the favorite, is -120 to cover.

Army vs UTSA Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Army-UTSA matchup on Nov. 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Army vs UTSA Moneyline

UTSA is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while Army is a -240 favorite.

Army vs. UTSA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Army33.15014.2449.110
UTSA333031.510956.111

Army vs. UTSA Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: West Point, New York
  • Stadium: Michie Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Army vs. UTSA analysis on FanDuel Research.

