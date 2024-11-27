Army vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

On Saturday in college football, the Army Black Knights are playing the UTSA Roadrunners.

Army vs UTSA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Army: (-240) | UTSA: (+195)

Army: (-240) | UTSA: (+195) Spread: Army: -6.5 (-120) | UTSA: +6.5 (-102)

Army: -6.5 (-120) | UTSA: +6.5 (-102) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Army vs UTSA Betting Trends

Army has seven wins in nine games against the spread this season.

For the year, Army is 6-1 as 6.5-point or better favorites.

There have been five Army games (of nine) that went over the total this season.

UTSA's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

UTSA has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 11 UTSA games so far this year, eight have hit the over.

Army vs UTSA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Black Knights win (87.1%)

Army vs UTSA Point Spread

UTSA is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-102 odds), and Army, the favorite, is -120 to cover.

Army vs UTSA Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Army-UTSA matchup on Nov. 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Army vs UTSA Moneyline

UTSA is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while Army is a -240 favorite.

Army vs. UTSA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Army 33.1 50 14.2 4 49.1 10 UTSA 33 30 31.5 109 56.1 11

Army vs. UTSA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Stadium: Michie Stadium

