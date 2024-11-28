Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona State vs Arizona Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona State: (-319) | Arizona: (+255)

Arizona State: (-319) | Arizona: (+255) Spread: Arizona State: -8.5 (-114) | Arizona: +8.5 (-106)

Arizona State: -8.5 (-114) | Arizona: +8.5 (-106) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona State vs Arizona Betting Trends

Arizona State has nine wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

This year, six of Arizona State's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Arizona owns two wins against the spread this year.

Arizona has won once ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this season.

Arizona has played 10 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sun Devils win (85.8%)

Arizona State vs Arizona Point Spread

Arizona State is favored by 8.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Arizona, the underdog, is -106.

Arizona State vs Arizona Over/Under

The Arizona State-Arizona matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arizona State vs Arizona Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +255 on the moneyline, while Arizona State is a -319 favorite.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona State 30.5 48 22.8 51 53.1 11 Arizona 23.1 107 30.2 101 55.1 11

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Stadium: Arizona Stadium

