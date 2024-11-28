menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Arizona State vs Arizona Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Arizona State: (-319) | Arizona: (+255)
  • Spread: Arizona State: -8.5 (-114) | Arizona: +8.5 (-106)
  • Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona State vs Arizona Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has nine wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
  • This year, six of Arizona State's 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • Arizona owns two wins against the spread this year.
  • Arizona has won once ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Arizona has played 10 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sun Devils win (85.8%)

Arizona State vs Arizona Point Spread

Arizona State is favored by 8.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Arizona, the underdog, is -106.

Arizona State vs Arizona Over/Under

The Arizona State-Arizona matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arizona State vs Arizona Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +255 on the moneyline, while Arizona State is a -319 favorite.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Arizona State30.54822.85153.111
Arizona23.110730.210155.111

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona
  • Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Arizona State vs. Arizona analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup