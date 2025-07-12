Giants vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Giants vs Dodgers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (51-43) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (56-38)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

Giants vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | LAD: (+114)

SF: (-134) | LAD: (+114) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | LAD: +1.5 (-192)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | LAD: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 6-5, 3.49 ERA vs Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Shohei Ohtani. Roupp's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Roupp's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread when Ohtani starts. The Dodgers have not been a moneyline underdog when Ohtani starts this season.

Giants vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (50%)

Giants vs Dodgers Moneyline

San Francisco is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +114 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are at the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Dodgers are +158 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -192.

Giants vs Dodgers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Dodgers game on July 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Giants vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (54.8%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has been victorious 26 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 94 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 41-53-0 in 94 games with a line this season.

The Dodgers have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've finished 5-7 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

In the 92 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Dodgers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-38-3).

The Dodgers have covered 42.4% of their games this season, going 39-53-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 92 hits and an OBP of .388 this season. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 72nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 110th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging in the majors.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.442) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Ramos heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a home run and an RBI.

Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Flores heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with .

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.610) while leading the Dodgers in hits (100). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is ninth and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 109th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andy Pages is batting .283 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 17 walks.

Will Smith has a .430 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Giants vs Dodgers Head to Head

6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/22/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 14-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/28/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

