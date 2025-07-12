Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (48-47) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-72)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and COLR

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-290) | COL: (+235)

CIN: (-290) | COL: (+235) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-146) | COL: +1.5 (+122)

CIN: -1.5 (-146) | COL: +1.5 (+122) Total: 10 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 7-7, 4.32 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 0-2, 12.94 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (7-7) for the Reds and Bradley Blalock (0-2) for the Rockies. When Singer starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Singer's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. In each of Blalock's three starts that had a set spread, the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for three Blalock starts this season -- they lost every game.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (71.1%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +235 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -290 favorite at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Reds are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-146 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +122 to cover.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

The Reds-Rockies contest on July 12 has been given an over/under of 10 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 19, or 51.4%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -290.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 89 opportunities.

The Reds are 46-43-0 against the spread in their 89 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 88 total times this season. They've gone 20-68 in those games.

Colorado has gone 4-23 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer (14.8%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 92 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-51-3).

The Rockies are 36-56-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 102 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 36th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a triple, five walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363. He's batting .275 and slugging .399.

His batting average ranks 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Spencer Steer has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Matt McLain has 10 home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .203 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up an on-base percentage of .326, a slugging percentage of .516, and has 88 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .278).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 45th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck is batting .266 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 65th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is batting .256 with nine doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Ryan McMahon is batting .214 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Reds vs Rockies Head to Head

7/11/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2025: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/10/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/8/2024: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/5/2024: 12-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

