Boise State vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

On Friday in college football, the Boise State Broncos are playing the Oregon State Beavers.

Boise State vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-1099) | Oregon State: (+680)

Spread: Boise State: -18.5 (-110) | Oregon State: +18.5 (-110)

Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs Oregon State Betting Trends

Boise State has covered the spread six times in 10 games.

Boise State has won twice ATS (2-3) as an 18.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

Out of 10 Boise State games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Oregon State has three wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

Oregon State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 18.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Oregon State has seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

Boise State vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (96.4%)

Boise State vs Oregon State Point Spread

Boise State is favored by 18.5 points versus Oregon State. Boise State is -110 to cover the spread, while Oregon State is -110.

Boise State vs Oregon State Over/Under

The over/under for Boise State-Oregon State on Nov. 29 is 56.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Boise State vs Oregon State Moneyline

Boise State is the favorite, -1099 on the moneyline, while Oregon State is a +680 underdog.

Boise State vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 41.2 3 23.6 60 60.6 11 Oregon State 24.8 93 29.5 99 51.7 11

Boise State vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

