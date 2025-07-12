Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Athletics in MLB action on Saturday.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (55-39) vs. Athletics (39-57)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and SNET

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

TOR: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

TOR: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 6-6, 4.13 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 2-5, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (6-6) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (2-5) will take the ball for the Athletics. Gausman's team is 9-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Lopez starts, the Athletics are 6-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics have a 5-3 record in Lopez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are -100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Athletics on July 12, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those games.

This year, the Blue Jays have won 14 of 19 games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 93 games with a total this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 56-37-0 in 93 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have gone 27-46 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have gone 13-25 (34.2%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-41-5 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 47-48-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .279 with 54 walks and 57 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (81) this season while batting .276 with 33 extra-base hits. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .762, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Bichette brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 87 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Kirk has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two walks and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up 103 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .274 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Rooker brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Jacob Wilson's .379 OBP and .468 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .265 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks while batting .249.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head

7/11/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/1/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/31/2025: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/30/2025: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/10/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/9/2024: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/8/2024: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

