Oregon vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies.
Oregon vs Washington Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-1250) | Washington: (+740)
- Spread: Oregon: -18.5 (-114) | Washington: +18.5 (-106)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Oregon vs Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon's record against the spread is 5-5-0.
- Against the spread as 18.5-point or better favorites, Oregon is 3-4.
- There have been four Oregon games (of 10) that hit the over this year.
- Washington has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- There have been three Washington games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.
Oregon vs Washington Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (86.4%)
Oregon vs Washington Point Spread
Washington is an underdog by 18.5 points versus Oregon. Washington is -106 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -114.
Oregon vs Washington Over/Under
The Oregon-Washington game on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Oregon vs Washington Moneyline
Oregon is the favorite, -1250 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +740 underdog.
Oregon vs. Washington Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|33.9
|24
|15.7
|8
|54.0
|11
|Washington
|22.6
|109
|20.5
|27
|48.0
|11
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
