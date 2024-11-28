Oregon vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Oregon vs Washington Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oregon: (-1250) | Washington: (+740)

Oregon: (-1250) | Washington: (+740) Spread: Oregon: -18.5 (-114) | Washington: +18.5 (-106)

Oregon: -18.5 (-114) | Washington: +18.5 (-106) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon vs Washington Betting Trends

Oregon's record against the spread is 5-5-0.

Against the spread as 18.5-point or better favorites, Oregon is 3-4.

There have been four Oregon games (of 10) that hit the over this year.

Washington has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

There have been three Washington games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Oregon vs Washington Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (86.4%)

Oregon vs Washington Point Spread

Washington is an underdog by 18.5 points versus Oregon. Washington is -106 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -114.

Oregon vs Washington Over/Under

The Oregon-Washington game on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Oregon vs Washington Moneyline

Oregon is the favorite, -1250 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +740 underdog.

Oregon vs. Washington Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 33.9 24 15.7 8 54.0 11 Washington 22.6 109 20.5 27 48.0 11

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Washington analysis on FanDuel Research.