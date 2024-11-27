Colorado vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
On Friday in college football, the Colorado Buffaloes are playing the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Colorado vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Colorado: (-752) | Oklahoma State: (+520)
- Spread: Colorado: -16.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: +16.5 (-110)
- Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Colorado vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Colorado has beaten the spread eight times in 11 games.
- This year, seven of Colorado's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Oklahoma State's record against the spread in 2024 is 3-8-0.
- Oklahoma State has played 11 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.
Colorado vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buffaloes win (91.1%)
Colorado vs Oklahoma State Point Spread
Colorado is a 16.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State. Colorado is -110 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma State is -110.
Colorado vs Oklahoma State Over/Under
Colorado versus Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 65.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Colorado vs Oklahoma State Moneyline
Colorado is the favorite, -752 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma State is a +520 underdog.
Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Colorado
|32.9
|31
|24
|61
|56.2
|11
|Oklahoma State
|29.6
|52
|34.1
|118
|60.2
|11
Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Stadium: Folsom Field
