Colorado vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

On Friday in college football, the Colorado Buffaloes are playing the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Colorado vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Colorado: (-752) | Oklahoma State: (+520)

Colorado: (-752) | Oklahoma State: (+520) Spread: Colorado: -16.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: +16.5 (-110)

Colorado: -16.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: +16.5 (-110) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Colorado vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Colorado has beaten the spread eight times in 11 games.

This year, seven of Colorado's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma State's record against the spread in 2024 is 3-8-0.

Oklahoma State has played 11 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Colorado vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buffaloes win (91.1%)

Colorado vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Colorado is a 16.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State. Colorado is -110 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma State is -110.

Colorado vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

Colorado versus Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 65.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Colorado vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -752 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma State is a +520 underdog.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Colorado 32.9 31 24 61 56.2 11 Oklahoma State 29.6 52 34.1 118 60.2 11

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Stadium: Folsom Field

