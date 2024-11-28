Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the USC Trojans.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Notre Dame vs USC Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-280) | USC: (+225)

Notre Dame: (-280) | USC: (+225) Spread: Notre Dame: -7.5 (-104) | USC: +7.5 (-118)

Notre Dame: -7.5 (-104) | USC: +7.5 (-118) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs USC Betting Trends

Notre Dame has eight wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Notre Dame's ATS record as 7.5-point or bigger favorites is 6-3.

This season, six of Notre Dame's 11 games have hit the over.

USC is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

There have been five USC games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (70%)

Notre Dame vs USC Point Spread

USC is the underdog by 7.5 points against Notre Dame. USC is -104 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -118.

Notre Dame vs USC Over/Under

Notre Dame versus USC, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Notre Dame vs USC Moneyline

Notre Dame is the favorite, -280 on the moneyline, while USC is a +225 underdog.

Notre Dame vs. USC Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 39 6 11.6 2 46.7 11 USC 29.3 55 21.2 32 54.0 11

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

